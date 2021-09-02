Boy discovers remains of parents in suspected murder/suicide

A 12-year-old boy discovered his mother lying on her bed in a pool of blood and her husband dead a short distance away in their Recht Door-Zee, Parfaite Harmonie, West Bank Demerara home on Wednesday morning.

According to Police Headquarters, the couple in the suspected murder/suicide, Camile Robertson Rodrigues, 36, and Rolin Rodrigues, 42, were caretakers of the property where the incident occurred.

The police disclosed that early reports suggest that the wife went against her husband’s wishes to visit the interior for a friend’s party and upon her return home on Tuesday, she met her husband consuming alcohol.

On Wednesday morning, her 12-year-old son went to the premises and called out for her but received no answer. It was then when he decided to peep through a window and saw his mother lying on the bed in blood and Rolin not far from her, also dead.

The child immediately alerted his uncle who came and confirmed the child’s report. An examination reveals what appears to be three stab wounds to various parts of her body. The suspected murder weapon was found a short distance away on a chest of drawers.

Both bodies were then escorted to the West Demerara Regional Hospital where they were pronounced dead on arrival by a doctor on duty. The bodies are at the Ezekiel Funeral Parlour awaiting a post-mortem.