Five arrested as police uniform, motorcycle found during raid

POLICE, on Wednesday, discovered a quantity of clothes resembling police uniform during a raid for drugs, guns and ammunition at a Church Street, Stanleytown, West Bank Demerara (WBD) house.

At approximately 12:00 hours to 13:30 hours, police conducted a raid on the home of a 45-year-old female at the said location during which they found one blue police shirt with duty badge, two black pants, two khaki pants bearing the name and regulation number of a deceased policeman and one pair of police regulation boots.

Police also seized one black and red motorcycle bearing registration number CJ9076, along with a quantity of motorcycle parts during the exercise.

Five men, a 22-year-old male of Stanleytown WBD; a 20-year-old male of Tuschen Housing Scheme, East Bank Essequibo; a 27-year-old male of Seadam, Vreed-En-Hoop, West Coast Demerara; a 24-year-old male of Nismes Housing Scheme, WBD and a 17-year-old male of Stanleytown, were arrested and taken into custody as investigations continue.