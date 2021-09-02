News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Five arrested as police uniform, motorcycle found during raid
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
The blue police shirt
The blue police shirt

POLICE, on Wednesday, discovered a quantity of clothes resembling police uniform during a raid for drugs, guns and ammunition at a Church Street, Stanleytown, West Bank Demerara (WBD) house.

At approximately 12:00 hours to 13:30 hours, police conducted a raid on the home of a 45-year-old female at the said location during which they found one blue police shirt with duty badge, two black pants, two khaki pants bearing the name and regulation number of a deceased policeman and one pair of police regulation boots.

The motorcycle bearing registration number CJ9076

Police also seized one black and red motorcycle bearing registration number CJ9076, along with a quantity of motorcycle parts during the exercise.

Five men, a 22-year-old male of Stanleytown WBD; a 20-year-old male of Tuschen Housing Scheme, East Bank Essequibo; a 27-year-old male of Seadam, Vreed-En-Hoop, West Coast Demerara; a 24-year-old male of Nismes Housing Scheme, WBD and a 17-year-old male of Stanleytown, were arrested and taken into custody as investigations continue.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online

Daily E-Paper

Pepperpot

Business Supplement

Supplement

emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.