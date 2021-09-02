News Archives
Unit being established to tackle long-term effects of COVID-19
Health Minister, Dr. Frank Anthony
THE Ministry of Health is working to establish a COVID-19 unit that will address issues which may arise after an infected patient has recovered from the virus.

This was disclosed by Health Minister, Dr. Frank Anthony, at a press conference, on Wednesday, to mark the first anniversary of the Infectious Diseases Hospital at Liliendaal, Greater Georgetown.

Post-COVID conditions or ‘long COVID’ as it is being described, is where persons who were infected with COVID-19 continue to experience symptoms for more than 12 weeks after the infection, which cannot be explained by another cause.

Dr. Anthony explained that the unit will be “multidisciplinary” since the effects of COVID-19 affect almost every organ in the human body. He explained that the virus invades the neurons in the brain and can cause long-term problems.

The Center for Disease and Control (CDC) has reported that some persons experience hallucinations, insomnia, hearing and vision changes, short-term memory loss and speech and language issues.

These are symptoms of ‘long COVID’.

Others have reported gastro-intestinal and bladder problems, changes to periods and skin conditions.

“We have seen patients here, they are cleared of COVID, but then they end up having cardiac problems, some patients who never had diabetes, when you clear them from COVID they now start presenting with signs and symptoms of diabetes,” Dr. Anthony said.

He added: “If people are presenting with the symptoms after having been cleared of active infection then we need to follow them up to make sure that we can guide them through and help them as they recover from this.”

However, while the unit is being formulated, when persons are discharged after being treated for COVID-19 at a government institution, they are also followed up and a clinic is recommended for them to visit to ensure they recover well.

“When someone is discharged from here there are follow ups; the person is followed up according to their needs … we’re not going to send you to any clinic in Guyana, you’re sent to the clinic that’s appropriate for you,” Emergency Medicine Specialist at Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation, Dr Tracey Bovell said.

Staff Reporter

