$150M pumped into Linden

–as construction commences on first set of ‘young professional’ houses at Amelia’s Ward

–8,000 acres of land to be developed for housing next year

THE Linden economy has been abuzz with activities as a result the Young Professional Housing Project, which started recently with the laying of the foundation for 20 single-elevated two-bedroom houses at Amelia’s Ward.

This project is being executed by CB Housing Development Inc., which is utilising a workforce of some 150 skilled Lindeners for the construction of those houses.

Specifically, construction of the first 20 houses, which cost roughly $150 million, commenced on Friday under the supervision of the Ministry of Housing and Water, through the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA).

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, on Wednesday, visited the work site and engaged the contractors and workers, as they forged ahead with works.

According to the Housing Minister, this project is aimed at transforming lives, raising the standard of living and fostering economic growth within Linden and by extension, Region 10 (Upper Demerara – UpperBerbice).

“This project is testament of the President’s promise to this region. It will translate into jobs for skilled and unskilled workers, and all the building and construction material will be sourced from hardware stores around Linden,” he said.

Also, block makers in the region will be engaged under the ministry’s Community Based Employment Stimulation Project (CESP) to supply blocks.

“The spin-off benefits will be remarkable and it reflects the government’s commitment to reviving economic activities in Region 10… the government’s aggressive housing drive is aimed at creating jobs and this is testament of this commitment,” Minister Croal reasoned.

Over the coming weeks, as works progresses at the site, the number of persons being employed will increase. This project is expected to be completed within another four months.

Even before this phase of the project wraps up, Minister Croal said the construction of another 20 houses will commence.

As construction of houses in the region continues, the Ministry of Housing and Water is engaging the National Industrial and Commercial Investments Limited (NICIL) and the Guyana Lands and Survey Commission for the acquisition of lands for allocations.

“The government’s aggressive housing programme is aimed at providing housing options, in the form of built units and lands,” Minister Croal said.

Included in the second half of the ministry’s 2021 work programme is a plan to inject a further $40 million into the region, in the forms of road rehabilitation and upgrades at Amelia’s Ward and Wisroc.

Further, under the 2022 work programme, some $100 million will be expended to install the necessary infrastructure at virgin lands, which were recently acquired by the ministry for new housing development. Some 8,000 acres of lands will be outfitted with roads, access bridges, water and electrical network.

It was reported that lands are also being sought for housing development to meet the housing demands in Kwakwani.

On January 14, President, Dr. Irfaan Ali, had announced a plan for the construction of 1,000 houses in the mining town of Linden.

President Ali and members of his cabinet visited the mining town where he announced an aggressive plan for job creation in the region.

He noted that the intention is to tap into the skills of residents as well as to source the building materials from the community. The President also highlighted several other areas for development which will create employment opportunities.