Penitent Yarrowkabra man gets ‘life’ for killing ‘teen’ peacemaker

THREE years after 19-year-old Nyron Vyphuis was fatally stabbed while protecting a woman from being abused, her husband was, on Monday, sentenced to life imprisonment with the possibility of parole in the next 20 years after he confessed to the crime. Anthony Jones, formerly of Circuit Ville, Yarrowkabra, Soesdyke-Linden Highway, was sentenced by Justice Sandil Kissoon at the Georgetown High Court. Jones was last week arraigned for murder, but he opted to plead guilty to the lesser count of manslaughter. He admitted that on October 13, 2018, at Yarrowkabra, he unlawfully killed Vyphuis. The State was represented by Senior State Prosecutor Lisa Cave, while Jones was represented by Attorney-at-Law Stanley Moore, SC. During his sentencing hearing on Monday, Jones pleaded with the judge for leniency, and also begged the family of the deceased for forgiveness.

Justice Kissoon, in arriving at his decision, considered the background of the case and the plea of mitigation, while also placing weight on the fact that the teen lost his life due to Jones’ senseless actions. The Judge also considered the element of domestic violence involved in the case, as Vyphuis, at the time of his death, was attempting to save Jones’s wife from being abused. According to reports, on the day in question, Vyphuis was at a liquor shop owned by Jones, and witnessed Jones abusing his wife. The young man, upon realising what was happening, intervened and attempted to stop Jones from harming the woman. Jones, however, became annoyed and armed himself with an axe, which was eventually taken from him by other persons who were at the shop. So incensed was Jones that he didn’t get to do harm to his wife, he went into his house and armed himself with a knife, which he used to stab the teenager in the stomach.

The teen did manage to run a short distance, before collapsing in a clump of bushes.