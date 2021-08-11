News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Windies Women to host South Africa Women in eight-match series
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
West Indies and South Africa will renew their rivalry in an eight-match series.
West Indies and South Africa will renew their rivalry in an eight-match series.

ST JOHN’S, Antigua – West Indies Women will be back in action in the coming weeks when they host South Africa Women in an eight-match series in Antigua at the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground and the Coolidge Cricket Ground as they build up to the ICC Women’s World Cup qualifiers later this year.

Following their CG Insurance T20I and CG Insurance ODI wins over Pakistan in July in the white-ball formats, West Indies Women will now face the Proteas in three T20 Internationals and five CG Insurance One-Day Internationals. The upcoming series will run from Tuesday, August 31 to Monday, September 19.

West Indies will use the CG Insurance ODI Series as part of their preparations for the ICC Women’s World Cup qualifiers, as they look to secure a spot in the ICC Women’s World Cup in New Zealand next year.

The marquee 50-over tournament will see 31 matches being played from March 4 to April 3, 2022. Eight of the world’s best cricket nations will go head-to-head in six host cities: Auckland, Tauranga, Hamilton, Wellington, Christchurch and Dunedin.

Ahead of the matches against South Africa, West Indies Women will hold their third High Performance Training Camp this year under the guidance of head coach Courtney Walsh, as Cricket West Indies (CWI) has significantly increased investment in the West Indies Women’s preparations and in the Women’s game overall.

“We are delighted to have more cricket on the horizon as this will be a vital part of our preparations for the ICC World Cup Qualifiers. We are at a crucial juncture as we prepare for this big event and again, we want to thank CWI for organising this camp, the T20Is and the CG Insurance ODI Series to get the girls up to speed,” Walsh said.

“We were fantastic against Pakistan last month and we want to bring that winning momentum into this series of matches as well. We are going in the right direction, with the way we want. There is a lot to play for and we will be up for the challenge.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online

Daily E-Paper

Pepperpot

Business Supplement

Supplement

emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.