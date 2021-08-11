IPL 2021: Balls hit for sixes to be replaced with new ones

THE 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to resume on September 19 in the UAE. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has already told the eight franchises to enable full vaccination of all members travelling to the UAE. Apparently, the BCCI has given a 46-page report to the franchises and does not want to take any risk whatsoever.

And the BCCI also does not want the same balls to be used after it is getting hit for sixes. During the COVID-19 matches played by different teams, the balls that went for maximums were always sanitised by the umpires and the same ball was used for the next delivery. The BCCI does not want to take any risk in that aspect as they will completely change the ball during the second half of the IPL.

A recent study was shown where there was a minor chance of COVID-19 spreading from the use of the ball and due to that reason, the BCCI is not willing to take any chances for the remainder of the 31 games.

“If the cricket ball goes in the stands or outside the stadium, the fourth umpire will provide a replacement from the library of cricket balls. The previous ball when returned will be sanitised with alcohol-based wipes and/or UV-C by the fourth umpire and placed in the library,” the BCCI circular reads as quoted by Indian Express.

The BCCI and IPL officials had a meeting recently in Delhi, wherein several pointers were discussed between the two parties. One of the main topics was how BCCI is planning to introduce two new teams in the IPL for the 2022 season. BCCI has almost processed the tender paper document for the same.

Apart from that, the eight franchises can retain up to three players and can use Right to Match Card (RTM) too in the mega auction set to be held in 2022. Although the player retention numbers are not confirmed yet, it is almost certain that the teams can retain three players. (CricTracker)