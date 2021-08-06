News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Weapon suspected to have been used in Pardessi’s murder found
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Hemraj Pardessi
Hemraj Pardessi

A PIECE of steel rod which was retrieved by police is believed to be the murder weapon used to strike Hemraj Pardessi to death. Pardessi called “Prem”, 60, an overseas-based Guyanese was found bludgeoned to death at his Reliance, East Canje, Berbice residence on Tuesday evening at 23:42 hrs, moments after walking a visitor out of his yard. His battered body was found at the bottom of the stairs, face down, with duct tape around his neck and blood oozing from his nose. According to a post-mortem performed by pathologist, Dr. Vivekanand Bridegmohan, on Thursday, at the New Amsterdam Hospital, the cause of death was given as ligature strangulation and blunt trauma to the head.  Police sources have indicated that the steel rod was stained with blood and, based on the injuries seen, it was probably used to strike the victim in the head. Meanwhile, five persons remain in police custody and the search intensifies for two more suspects who are said to have played a critical role in the exec tion of the crime.

Diligent work by officers in Berbice led to the apprehension of the fifth suspect, who was found hiding in the Canje Creek area. He was jailed in 2019 for robbery at a Chinese Supermarket but was released from prison in February 2021. The prime suspect reportedly confessed to his involvement in the crime and identified his accomplices. Among the two suspects being sought is a female who allegedly orchestrated the act. Pardessi had returned to Guyana on Wednesday last, and had reportedly withdrawn an undisclosed sum of money from a local bank to offset ongoing renovation works on his property. The house was ransacked, and since he lived alone, no one can validate the items stolen, nor their value.Police are in the process of preparing the files to be sent to the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) for advice.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online

Daily E-Paper

Pepperpot

Business Supplement

Supplement

emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.