Weapon suspected to have been used in Pardessi’s murder found

A PIECE of steel rod which was retrieved by police is believed to be the murder weapon used to strike Hemraj Pardessi to death. Pardessi called “Prem”, 60, an overseas-based Guyanese was found bludgeoned to death at his Reliance, East Canje, Berbice residence on Tuesday evening at 23:42 hrs, moments after walking a visitor out of his yard. His battered body was found at the bottom of the stairs, face down, with duct tape around his neck and blood oozing from his nose. According to a post-mortem performed by pathologist, Dr. Vivekanand Bridegmohan, on Thursday, at the New Amsterdam Hospital, the cause of death was given as ligature strangulation and blunt trauma to the head. Police sources have indicated that the steel rod was stained with blood and, based on the injuries seen, it was probably used to strike the victim in the head. Meanwhile, five persons remain in police custody and the search intensifies for two more suspects who are said to have played a critical role in the exec tion of the crime.

Diligent work by officers in Berbice led to the apprehension of the fifth suspect, who was found hiding in the Canje Creek area. He was jailed in 2019 for robbery at a Chinese Supermarket but was released from prison in February 2021. The prime suspect reportedly confessed to his involvement in the crime and identified his accomplices. Among the two suspects being sought is a female who allegedly orchestrated the act. Pardessi had returned to Guyana on Wednesday last, and had reportedly withdrawn an undisclosed sum of money from a local bank to offset ongoing renovation works on his property. The house was ransacked, and since he lived alone, no one can validate the items stolen, nor their value.Police are in the process of preparing the files to be sent to the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) for advice.