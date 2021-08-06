News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Two found dead at Cuyuni mining camp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Suresh Bachan
Suresh Bachan

–day’s takings reportedly missing

Steven Niles

POLICE are currently investigating the murder of two men, who were allegedly killed during a brutal robbery at their Blackwater Backdam, Cuyuni River mining camp.
Dead are 62-year-old Suresh Bachan, and 31-year-old Steven Niles, a Security Guard. According to investigators, the men are believed to have been killed between Wednesday night, around 18:00hrs, and Thursday morning, at around 06:00hrs. Word is that the two men were employed at a mining operation in Blackwater Backdam, and on Thursday night, after they would have called it a day, Bachan and Niles remained on site, where they set up camp about 100 meters apart. However, on Thursday morning, when the General Manager and several of his workers turned up to work, they discovered both Niles and Bachan dead. Bachan was found lying on his back on a makeshift bed, while Niles was found in a hammock lying on his back as well. The suspect(s) reportedly made off with an AR 15 firearm and the top mat from the sluice box.
Investigations are currently underway, but no arrests have as yet been made.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online

Daily E-Paper

Pepperpot

Business Supplement

Supplement

emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.