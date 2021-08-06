Two found dead at Cuyuni mining camp

–day’s takings reportedly missing

POLICE are currently investigating the murder of two men, who were allegedly killed during a brutal robbery at their Blackwater Backdam, Cuyuni River mining camp.

Dead are 62-year-old Suresh Bachan, and 31-year-old Steven Niles, a Security Guard. According to investigators, the men are believed to have been killed between Wednesday night, around 18:00hrs, and Thursday morning, at around 06:00hrs. Word is that the two men were employed at a mining operation in Blackwater Backdam, and on Thursday night, after they would have called it a day, Bachan and Niles remained on site, where they set up camp about 100 meters apart. However, on Thursday morning, when the General Manager and several of his workers turned up to work, they discovered both Niles and Bachan dead. Bachan was found lying on his back on a makeshift bed, while Niles was found in a hammock lying on his back as well. The suspect(s) reportedly made off with an AR 15 firearm and the top mat from the sluice box.

Investigations are currently underway, but no arrests have as yet been made.