Customised COVID-19 campaign for targeted communities

HEALTH Minister, Dr. Frank Anthony, has reported that regions One and Four are currently leading the pack as it relates to the first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines.

With regards to the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccines, Dr. Anthony stated that Region One is currently leading coverage, with 67.4 per cent of the population being vaccinated.

Meanwhile Region Four is currently leading second dose coverage with 29.3 per cent of the population taking the second jab.

The Health Minister noted that while the public’s response to the vaccines has improved over the past two days, the country is still some distance away from achieving heard immunity.

He explained that across the country, there are still many villages where residents have not taken the jab.

However, he stated that the ministry is currently working on a new campaign approach to target the specific needs of various communities.

“We are doing a more in-depth analysis while we have the overall numbers for the regions. Within the regions there are pockets of villages or areas that where people are very hesitant,” Dr. Anthony said.

The minister noted that several communities have already been highlighted.

“We have identified those spots where people haven’t taken their vaccines and we have, in some instances, done studies in some of these particular communities to understand what are the myths circulating, why is that they are hesitant about taking the vaccine and then customise an approach how to get people to take the vaccine.”

According to the Dr. Anthony, the ministry is currently working to roll out a customised programme in Region One to target communities that are hesitant to take the vaccine.

As of August 4, 52.9 per cent of Guyana’s adult population received their first doses of the Astra Zeneca, Sinopharm or Sputnik V vaccines. This equates to 257,384 persons.

Meanwhile, the second dose number stands at 29.3 per cent, which means that a total of 142,691 persons are fully-vaccinated.

The vaccines currently available in Guyana are the first and second doses of Astra Zeneca, the first and second doses of Sinopharm and the first doses of Sputnik V.