The bustling village of Soesdyke

This week the Pepperpot Magazine visited the busy hotspot village of Soesdyke, East Bank Demerara, which serves as a central point for those accessing the interior, the highway, Linden and other parts of the country.

THIS large and busy village is between Madewini and Caledonia and it is home to about 6,000 Guyanese of mixed ethnicities and even some Spanish newcomers.

Soesdyke is home to the Bounty Farms Hatchery; lots of general and hardware stores; roadside bars; eating houses; fast-food joints; pool halls; discos; shops; dog food stands; poultry farms; mechanic workshops; Chinese supermarkets; restaurants and many other small businesses that line both sides of the public road.

The village has a secondary school; two nursery schools; two primary schools,; a health centre and a post office. At Madewini there is the Police Outpost and the Soesdyke/Te Huist Te/ Coverden Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC) building which also houses the GECOM office.

It is a thickly populated village which has more than 40 internal streets and, being the gateway to the interior, the airport, the highway and many other places, it is a bustling and vibrant village which has developed significantly over the years.

The people of this community are self-employed via their many small businesses, skilled craftsmen, office staffers, employees of both the private and public sectors and other professionals.

Most of the locals take pride in keeping their surroundings clean and have lovely plants, flowers and vegetable gardens in their yards.

Soesdyke Village has brightly coloured buildings, both large and small, and all the lands are privately owned. The community has a lot of outdoor, open spaces and it is a safe place to start a family and a business. Locals say it is a place where you visit and never leave because everything is there and it is a lively village that is always buzzing with activities.

It has a nice, open, airy feel to it and it is indeed a nice community in which to settle. Most of the villagers have lived all their lives in the village and there are some newcomers, but they don’t mind, since the community is big enough for them all to have space.

The village has all basic infrastructure with potable water, electricity, cable, internet, landline and cellphone services and has many government-owned facilities.

The commercial banks and other businesses are a few villages away at Grove, a central hub for businesses as well, so there is no need to journey to the city, only when necessary.