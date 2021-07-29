News Archives
UK donating 84,800 AstraZeneca doses to Guyana
British High Commissioner, Jane Miller
THE UK will be donating 84,800 AstraZeneca doses to Guyana to double its vaccination efforts and help further protect the population against the Coronavirus disease.

According to release from the British High Commission in Georgetown, the bilateral agreement between the UK and Guyana was signed by British High Commissioner, Jane Miller and Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Health, Malcolm Watkins.

High Commissioner Miller said the UK is proud to be supporting the expansion of Guyana’s COVID-19 vaccine programme. She also congratulated the Government of Guyana for its determined efforts on the rollout of this important vaccination and has encouraged everyone to get evidence-based information on the COVID-19 vaccine, get vaccinated and encourage their friends and family to be vaccinated.

The 84,800 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine will be arriving in Guyana on August 2, 2021.

Staff Reporter

