Homemade wine, ganja, weapons seized in Lusignan Prison raid
Some of the prohibited items found during the prison raid
MEMBERS of the Guyana Prison Service, the Guyana Police Force and the Guyana Defence Force, on Wednesday morning, conducted a search at the Lusignan Prison during which a number of prohibited items were discovered. The joint prison search was conducted between 07:00hrs and 10:10hrs in the holding cells.
Among the items seized in Holding Bay One were 25 improvised weapons, two cellular phones, two cellular phone cases, eight lighters, a quantity of ziplock bags, and two metal objects.
In Holding Bay Two, 14 improvised weapons, five charger heads, seven lighters, three scissors, a quantity of ziplock bags, one cellphone, one cellphone housing, two cellphone batteries, one cell phone charger, a quantity of wires and two metal objects were found.
Ten small transparent ziplock bags of suspected cannabis, amounting to three grammes, were also found in the holding bay.
In Holding Bays Three and Four, a small quantity of homemade wine, 12 improvised weapons, 14 lighters, two scissors, one cellphone charger, one cellphone cable, a quantity of wires, and one small transparent ziplock bag of suspected cannabis, amounting to 1/2 grammes, were found.

