Teen driver dies in Mahaicony accident
The damaged vehicle following the accident
Dead: Chandramala Singh

NINETEEN-year-old Chandramala Singh lost her life on Tuesday night, after losing control of her vehicle and slamming into a signboard and a utility pole near the Content Public Road, Mahaicony, East Coast Demerara (ECD).
According to a police statement, Singh of Lot 13 Novar Mahaicony, ECD lost control of her vehicle at around 20:15 hrs while proceeding east along the northern side of the public road, at a fast rate. Enquires disclosed that as the teen was negotiating a left turn, she suddenly lost control and ended up on the southern side of the road parapet and collided with an erected signboard which is owned by the Ministry of Public Works. The vehicle then crashed into a utility pole on the said side of the roadway.
She was taken out of the vehicle by public-spirited citizens and rushed to Mahaicony Public Hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival.
The body is currently at Anthony’s Funeral Home, Fort Wellington, West Coast Berbice, awaiting post-mortem examination.

