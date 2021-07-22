UNICEF donates two million water purification tablets

— in aid of flood-relief effort

THE United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has handed over two million water purification tablets to the Civil Defence Commission (CDC). UNICEF representative, Irfan Akhtar, stated that clean water is essential for life, especially during times of flooding

The donation of the two million water purification tablets on Tuesday, which will treat 10 million litres of water, will ensure the provision of safe drinking water to thousands of Guyanese.

The CDC is a valued partner of UNICEF and the organisations have worked together on many issues. The UNICEF representative assured that support will continue to be provided once the need arises. “When the recent flooding disaster occurred, UNICEF recognised that children and families would be among the most affected and we immediately responded, based on the needs list issued by the CDC.

We recognise that when children don’t have access to clean water, it affects their health, nutrition, education and learning abilities, thus impacting many aspects of their lives. Clean and safe water is essential for children’s health, survival and development,” said Akhtar.

Accepting the donation was CDC’s Deputy Director General, Major Loring Benons, who lauded the sustained assistance from the United Nations in Guyana. Major Benons said that the water purification tablets play a very important role in response and recovery and the CDC will begin distributing the supplies to affected areas immediately.

This donation of the water purification tablets complements emergency support provided by UNICEF through the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security for flood relief. UNICEF has supported the Ministry to procure shelter supplies, WASH and hygiene kits, water storage containers, and some material for child-friendly spaces.

The CDC continues to work with non-governmental organisations to provide relief to flood affected residents countrywide.