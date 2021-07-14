Significant strides made in health, security sectors

— say Teixeira, Datadin

MINISTER of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance, Gail Teixeira and People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) Member of Parliament (MP) Sanjeev Datadin, elaborated on a number of accomplishments the PPP/C government has made since its assumption of office less than one year ago, during a television show on the National Communications Network (NCN).

They were at the time speaking on the no-confidence motions against Health Minister, Dr. Frank Anthony and Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn, filed by Opposition Leader, Joseph Harmon, which contended that the two ministers had persistently demonstrated inability to effectively undertake their duties in their sectors.

“If they want to bring the thing we can go right back into the past and show how their master security plan did nothing in the period and with health, how can they dare? They should be mortified to go to the Parliament and say that we haven’t handled COVID-19 properly,” Teixeira said.

While sharing his thoughts, Datadin listed a number of measures the Government had already initiated to support the health and security sectors. He mentioned the ‘Container Courts’ at the Lusignan Prison barracks and the Cecil Kilkenny Training College, East Coast of Demerara which came into being to ensure criminal matters were not halted in the court system during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“They are equipped with WiFi … broadband, so that trials can take place because going in and out of the prison is a risk; you can’t afford an outbreak of COVID in the prisons … the prisoners can go to these cabins, sit down, be virtually present so their matters move forward – these are all advancements that assist in reducing the burdens of the prison system” he said.

Datadin also pronounced on the Leader of the Opposition’s approach to the COVID-19 vaccination drive. He posited that in the middle of a pandemic, Harmon was “playing games” with which vaccines should be administered, where the vaccines should be sourced, where it should be bought and what the cost should be.

WE VALUE LIFE

“The Vice-President said it clearly at his press conference weeks before that we would have paid anything because that’s the value that this government puts on Guyanese life. He’s quarrelling over US$10, that’s the value, US$10 is the value of a life, is it that cheap? We should pay anything to get it to our people,” he said.

“Understand the world of geopolitics; Guyana is a small, small country. We don’t have the clout of the big nations, so Pfizer, Moderna, all of these vaccines even the vaccines we’re buying – buying it directly from the source is not always possible, we got to get it wherever we can get it, from whomever, as long as it is authorised” he added

Datadin explained that the move to purchase Sputnik V vaccines from the Office of Admed Dalmook Al Maktoum was a move directed by the Russian Sovereign Fund, who informed that the Sheik Al Maktoum was the distributor.

“If he wants to sell it for what he wants to sell it, what do we do? We have no choice, this is a pandemic. The virus is getting worse… it’s more infectious. You have to protect yourselves and the only way is to get the vaccines,” Datadin said.

Datadin cited the “one line” motions moved by Harmon, which he opines has “nothing to discuss” as the motion does not highlight the shortcomings of the ministers it is being moved against – “we shouldn’t have to waste parliamentary time figuring out what he intends,” Datadin said.

“I think Mr. Harmon is having difficulty understanding … how much we have done in 10 months that they were able to do in five years; they are spinning from that, they can’t comprehend and therefore they are scratching at things to try to distract,” Teixeira said.

She also highlighted a number of measures the Government has implemented since its assumption of office, noteworthy: the reduction of taxes; the increase of the school uniform allowance; the opening of the tender process and the school cash grant which will commence shortly.

In addressing health and security under the APNU+AFC, she scrutinised the previous administration for investing money into the prison at Lusignan, extending the facility, when the United Nations Working Group of Experts on People of African Descent condemned the Lusignan Prison for being inhumane.

This was highlighted in a press release from the United Nations Human Rights Office of the High Commissioner dated October 9, 2017, titled “Guyana: Crisis in justice and penitentiary systems greatly affect human rights, UN experts warn.”

That release had stated “Major deficiencies in the justice and prison systems in Guyana, including a jail not fit for human habitation, are having a disproportionate impact on people of African descent, a group of UN human rights experts had said after visiting the country.”

She highlighted that in 2015 former President, Brigadier (Ret’d.) David Granger, entered the government on the premise of his security expertise, surrounded by former members of the Defence Force.

ACCOMPLISHED NOTHING

“What did they accomplish? They accomplished nothing. Police stations did not have equipment, didn’t have proper facilities, police didn’t have capacity to move around, some of the systems weren’t working, a whole range of things,” she said.

“If the Speaker allows us, we have a lot to say. We have a lot to say not only about what we’ve done in trying to improve the situation even in the way traffic is being handled and trying to reduce corruption amongst the Police Force … those are small steps but important ones, in 10 months,” she added.

She stated, further, that since coming into power, the PPP/C government had taken steps to equip and boost the image of the Police Force.

Touching on the health sector she reminded of how hundreds of volunteers from the PPP/C took the initiative to hand-sew cloth masks, 200,000 of which were made and distributed nationwide.

“It wasn’t enough but it was something. Their government didn’t give out one mask, even in the hospitals they didn’t have masks. They didn’t have personal protective equipment (PPE), they didn’t have drugs, they didn’t have oxygen etc,” she said.

“So if they want to come with that motion, I think they will leave the Parliament like a sent ice melting in the sun; they don’t have any feet to stand on and so this is how I think it’s grandstanding and maybe they are trying to show that they are radical but they should be embarrassed,” she said.

The minister also highlighted the Opposition’s response to the major flooding in Guyana, their dissemination of information in relation to the COVID-19 vaccination programme and the fiasco which followed the March 2, 2020 General and Regional Elections.