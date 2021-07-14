APNU+AFC’s Mc Donald allegedly trying to derail education cash grant distribution

THE parents of over 172,000 learners will tomorrow, for the first time since 2015, begin uplifting their “Because We Care Grant”.

Though this initiative, which was resuscitated by the government, serves as a means of alleviating some of the financial burdens on them, there are purported efforts afoot to derail and obstruct the distribution process.

Reports seen by this newspaper claim that A Partnership For National Unity + Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC) Parliamentarian and General-Secretary of the Guyana Teachers Union (GTU), Coretta McDonald has sought to discourage teachers from participating in the distribution of the grants.

McDonald, by virtue of her position within the GTU, has influence in the public school system. According to the claims, she solicited the support of teachers in derailing the exercise, which is seen as a crucial initiative at this time, because the COVID-19 pandemic and other external shocks have driven up the cost of living.

The Guyana Chronicle made several attempts to contact McDonald for a response to the claims made against her, but they all proved futile.

Education Minister, Priya Manickchand, in a post on her Facebook Page, said: “It is bizarre to me that any person, or political party or any of their affiliates would object to Guyana’s families being assisted with $19,000 per child.

“But then, it was bizarre, too, that Guyana was forced to wait five months after our election to have a legitimate government.”

While not referring specifically to the claims being made against McDonald, Minister Manickchand said: “The APNU+AFC just doesn’t do anything sensible, logical or lawful. Reject them, as they try to deny you this grant. We are here, and we will bring you this goodness; every public school child. Because we care! See you when I come into your community.”

Reports are that the “Because We Care Grant” is valued at $15,000 this year, while the “School

Uniform and Supplies Grant” is valued at $4,000; this means that each child in the public education system will be entitled to $19,000.

Approximately 172,000 learners are set to benefit from this programme, bringing the overall cost to $3.2 billion. And, unlike last year, the School Uniform and Supplies Grant will not be given in the form of a voucher, but rather in cash. The School Uniform and Supplies Grant was increased last year from $2000 to $4000.

The Ministry of Education said that it aims to serve each child before September 2021, when the new school term is set to begin.

“This initiative of the Government of Guyana is to provide assistance to families, so that they can provide the necessary resources to their children, so that they cannot only remain in school, but also excel in their studies,” the ministry said.

The “Because We Care” grant was initiated by the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) Government prior to demitting office in 2015. At the time, the programme afforded each child in the public school system $10,000.

The programme was implemented with the aim of providing support to parents with school-age children, and increasing their disposable income, with a view to increasing school enrolment and attendance rates across the country.

When the APNU+AFC assumed office in 2015, it discontinued the grant. During the lead-up to the March 2, 2020 elections, the PPP/C had promised to reinstate the programme. This has since been re-introduced by Education Minister Priya Manickchand, and the Irfaan Ali-led Government.

The government has