News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Neglected New Washer Pond Road rebuilt to tune of $52M
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Public Works Minister, Bishop Juan Edghill, Head of the Special Projects Unit, Colin Gittens and Mayor of Linden, Waneka Arrindell walking on the rehabilitated road (DPI photo)
Public Works Minister, Bishop Juan Edghill, Head of the Special Projects Unit, Colin Gittens and Mayor of Linden, Waneka Arrindell walking on the rehabilitated road (DPI photo)

PUBLIC WORKS Minister, Bishop Juan Edghill, on Tuesday, commissioned the once dilapidated New Washer Pond Road in Linden, Region 10. The $52 million road is outfitted with concrete drains and the requisite safety markings.
The work was executed by engineers from the Ministry’s Special Projects Unit.
Minister Edghill said that, to avoid erosion, heavy duty vehicles cannot be accommodated on the road at this time.
“That is at least one month to keep the big heavy trucks, 35 to 40 tonnes and sometimes 50 tonnes, way above what the axels can carry off these roads until we can get what the ordinary layman might call curing period.

To build a road and not have adequate drainage was like putting money in fire. It will just disappear after a while, so we had to address the issue of drainage.”
Head of the Special Projects Unit, Colin Gittens, said the ministry was able to address the issue that was causing the road to deteriorate.
“One of the major challenges is there was a spring in the area. I do not know if it is an artesian spring or because of the specific location of the area, because we are in a valley; it could be there was water seeping out from the ponds above, but we have been able to harness the area, contain the water and allow it to free flow into the drains,” he said.

Mayor of Linden, Worship Waneka Arrindell said the people of Linden appreciate the works executed by the ministry, as the road was in a derelict state for many years.
“Linden is grateful for this; this has been one of the major issues we have been facing over a couple of years as it relates to roads in Linden and we are grateful more so, that the problem that has been plaguing us has been identified,” she said.
Mayor Arrindell said the Town Council will make every effort to maintain the road. Regional Chairman Deron Adams echoed these sentiments.
The rehabilitation of the roads is just one of many projects to be executed by the Government, in 2021, in the region. (DPI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online

Daily E-Paper

Pepperpot

Business Supplement

Supplement

emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.