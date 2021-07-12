News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Vision is to achieve diverse, resilient economy
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance, Dr. Ashni Singh
Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance, Dr. Ashni Singh

— Dr Singh tells CDB President

SENIOR Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance, Dr. Ashni Singh, says the government’s vision is to achieve a diverse and resilient economy. The minister was speaking, on Saturday, at a review meeting for the projects being facilitated by the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB). The meeting, which included newly elected CDB President, Dr. Hyginus ‘Gene’ Leon and his delegation, was hosted at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre.
“It goes without saying that the extraction, production and export of oil promised the opportunity of a very significant transformation in Guyana. But we recognize, with the abundance of examples around the world that becoming an oil and gas producer is by no means, on its own, an assurance of prosperity and long-term well-being for a country.

CDB President Dr. Hyginus ‘Gene’ Leon

“In fact, the world is replete with examples of countries that have discovered, produced and exported oil but are yet to discover the prosperity that oil could beckon if it were, and if the broader economy were to be managed in the soundest possible manner,” Minister Singh said. Dr. Singh said the government has constantly iterated the importance of a robust, widely diversified economy, and a particularly competitive non-oil economy.

Housing and Water Minister, Collin Croal, escorts CDB President Dr. Hyginus ‘Gene’ Leon on an East Bank expedition to inspect ongoing housing and road works (DPI photo)

Despite the promise of prosperity, the minister said the government is under no illusion about the vulnerabilities faced by Guyana. He related the struggle the country has faced with the COVID-19 pandemic and flooding. The senior minister also noted the wider effects of climate-related disasters on the region.

Dr. Singh thanked the CDB for the contributions it has made to Guyana’s development and described the Caribbean bank as an “outstanding partner”.

Road works funded by the Caribbean Development Bank (DPI photo)

“I wish to say, Mr. President, that Guyana has always been a proud member, and we are even more so now, a proud member of the CDB, and a very proud member of CARICOM, and a proud and staunch defender and advocate of the regional integration movement,” he told the CDB delegation. Minister of Public Works, Juan Edghill; Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar; Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal; Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues; and Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Oneidge Walrond were also part of the meeting.

During the afternoon, the CDB President was escorted to the locations of some projects the bank has facilitated, on the East and West Bank of Demerara. Ministers Edghill and Croal led those expeditions.
Dr. Leon was also shown some of the infrastructural projects the government is currently advancing. The CDB President, along with his delegation, wrapped up a two-day visit, which is the first since he took up the post in May. Dr. Leon told the Department of Public Information, (DPI) on Friday, that similar visits will be made to other CDB member countries. (DPI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online

Daily E-Paper

Pepperpot

Business Supplement

Supplement

emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.