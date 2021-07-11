News Archives
Policeman, sister robbed of motorcycle in South Ruimveldt
Robbery

POLICE are on the hunt for two men who robbed a 23-year-old policeman and his 14-year-old sister at gunpoint, on Friday night, of an XR motorcycle CK 2404 valued at $435,000.
Police Headquarters revealed that the armed robbery occurred at around 19:30hrs in South Ruimveldt, Georgetown.
It is alleged that the cop and his 14-year-old sister – the pillion rider – were heading north along Spurwing Drive, South Ruimveldt, when the two suspects rode up behind them.
The pillion rider perpetrator pulled out a handgun from the waist of his pants, pointed it at the victims and demanded them to stop while discharging three rounds in the air.
The victim complied and his motorcycle was taken away by the perpetrator who then mounted it and rode away in the company of his accomplice.
The matter was reported to the police and investigations are underway.

