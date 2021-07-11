News Archives
Minibus driver dies after crashing into Apex Academy
The damaged vehicle being removed from the scene of the accident
THIRTY-six-year-old David Michael Dindial, of Lot 17 Goed Fortuin, West Bank Demerara (WBD), died in the wee hours of Saturday after he lost control of his minibus and crashed into Apex Academy at Montrose, East Coast Demerara.
According to a police report, Dindial was speeding in motor van, GTT 9815, on the southern side of the Montrose Public Road when he lost control and slammed into the fence of the school, around 02:30hrs.
As a result of the impact, Dindial reportedly pitched out of the vehicle; a doctor pronounced him dead at the scene. The body was taken to the Lyken Funeral Home awaiting an autopsy.
As a result of the accident, the company’s retractable sliding gate is damaged, the front fence is damaged and there is damage to the front post, west of the building.

Staff Reporter

