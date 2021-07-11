Two stabbed by neighbour during argument in Lethem  

A 19-year-old man was arrested after an argument led to a stabbing on Saturday at T??abatinga, Lethem, Central Rupununi, Region Nine.

The incident occurred around 01:25hrs. According to a police report, the suspect, who is a neighbour and friend, and the victims – 23-year-old Paul Constance and Timothy James – were at their home roasting chicken and fish with other family members.

Constance and the suspect were reportedly imbibing when an argument ensued. Police said the suspect allegedly got annoyed and pushed Constance to the ground, causing James to start arguing with the suspect.

Police said the suspect pulled out a brown-handled knife from the waist of his pants and stabbed James to his right-side forehead. It is further alleged that while Constance was trying to get on his feet, the suspect turned his attention on him and stabbed him several times about the body.

A report was made to the police and both victims were taken to the Lethem Regional Hospital; Constance was admitted as a patient in a stable condition while James was treated and sent away.

The suspect was arrested and claimed that he was assaulted by James with a cutlass. As such, he was also taken to the hospital where he was treated and discharged and then placed into police custody. Investigations are ongoing.