News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Two stabbed by neighbour during argument in Lethem  
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
stabbed

A 19-year-old man was arrested after an argument led to a stabbing on Saturday at T??abatinga, Lethem, Central Rupununi, Region Nine.
The incident occurred around 01:25hrs. According to a police report, the suspect, who is a neighbour and friend, and the victims – 23-year-old Paul Constance and Timothy James – were at their home roasting chicken and fish with other family members.
Constance and the suspect were reportedly imbibing when an argument ensued. Police said the suspect allegedly got annoyed and pushed Constance to the ground, causing James to start arguing with the suspect.

Police said the suspect pulled out a brown-handled knife from the waist of his pants and stabbed James to his right-side forehead. It is further alleged that while Constance was trying to get on his feet, the suspect turned his attention on him and stabbed him several times about the body.
A report was made to the police and both victims were taken to the Lethem Regional Hospital; Constance was admitted as a patient in a stable condition while James was treated and sent away.
The suspect was arrested and claimed that he was assaulted by James with a cutlass. As such, he was also taken to the hospital where he was treated and discharged and then placed into police custody.  Investigations are ongoing.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online

Daily E-Paper

Pepperpot

Business Supplement

Supplement

emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.