Chronicle journalist is top Youth Parliament debater

EMERGING as the top performer of this year’s ‘Speaker’s National Youth Debating Competition’, 22-year-old Richard Bhainie seized, not one, but two wins.

The young journalist at the Guyana Chronicle, who is also pursuing studies in law, over the last two weeks, proved to be one of the best candidates rising out of the competition. With a fearless aura and factual responses, Bhainie coped the title of best debater and best rebuttal.

Speaking with this publication after his big win, Bhainie revealed that it was his first time participating in a debating competition. In fact, he was approached to fill in for someone who was unable to participate.

“I never participated in debate competitions before, I was asked to be a part of the group after someone wasn’t available. I was asked to fill a spot,” he said.

While basking in his achievements, he noted that the competition was not without its challenges; however, he managed to overcome them and in the end was successful.

“There were definitely challenges… but in the end it came down to keeping a cool head and despite the challenges that would have [arisen] between team mates and persons refusing to co-operate and all of that, it all came back to just remaining calm and having faith,” Bhainie told this publication.

He reiterated that keeping a ‘cool head’ and a positive perspective led to his success in the competition.

“There is a specific quote that I held dear to me ‘had he but faith, you could move mountains said Jesus’ and throughout the competition I kept faith and even in times when I didn’t believe in myself, I still had a positive perspective and outlook.”

Describing his feelings, Bhainie said, “It’s my first competition, and, to win it, I feel more than happy…. It was a lot of hard work and it took a lot out of me and I’m proud of myself, I’m proud to say that this moment is a result of all of that hard work.”

Sharing some advice to his fellow youths, Bhainie said despite the challenges faced, they should, despite setbacks, with much vigour, pursue their goals.

“I love to see equal opportunities and access to everyone, it doesn’t matter who you are and where you are from, I love to see that everyone is given an equal chance in life and there are things that often affect us which we may feel will hinder that, but, in the end, I would encourage everyone to pursue their goals vigorously.”

Bhainie thanked his friends and family for their unwavering support throughout the competition.

Meanwhile, speaking at the closing ceremony of the competition held at the Arthur Chung Convention Centre (ACCC) on Friday, Speaker of the National Assembly Manzoor Nadir said that the competition aimed to promote the work of the country’s democratic institutions.

“This was not just a debating competition; this was an initiative that seeks to make our intuitions of democracy within the State more prevalent among the people and as Speaker I am embarking on a number of initiatives so that we can promote these democratic institutions.”

The Speaker further noted that the competition was the first of many initiatives being undertaken by Parliament to promote harmony, civility, cohesion and engage the future leaders of the country.

“This is one vehicle to speak about our Parliament, its functions and its role in promoting harmony, civility and cohesion among our people. A number of other initiatives are going to be launched not only nationally but among parliaments and parliamentary groupings around the world.”

In closing, Nadir expressed confidence that the participants of this year’s competition will go on to represent the country beyond the walls of Parliament.

“I am confident that we are going to be seeing persons from these 48 debaters emerging to serve the nation at the highest level in almost every sphere of endeavour.”