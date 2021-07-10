Residents beginning to return home from shelters as floodwaters recede

FLOODWATERS have significantly receded in several communities, allowing for residents, who were housed at shelters across the country, to begin returning to their homes.

All of the persons who were being housed at the Tabatinga shelter in Region Nine have returned home. Sixty-nine persons in Region 10 have also returned to their homes.

As of Friday, there are now 184 persons staying in shelters in Regions Two, Five and 10. This is a marked reduction of the 257 persons who were being housed in 12 shelters as of July 2.

Of those remaining in the shelters, there are 30 persons at the Barama Building in Karawab, Region Two; seven persons at the Mortice Primary HM Building in Region Five; and 147 persons across shelters in Region 10.

A total of 91 females and 93 males are in those shelters.

Floodwaters have receded from most of the coastal regions including Regions One, Two, Three and Four, with no new reports of flooding. However, regional officials in each of the respective regions continue to monitor the situation.

Water has also significantly decreased in Regions Seven and Eight. However, there still remains significant flooding in Regions Five, Six, and 10. Though some areas in Region Nine have improved, there are some new reports of rising levels in the river.

Below is an outline of the situation in the respective regions.

REGION ONE

There have been no new reports of flooding and regional officials continue to monitor the situation. At last report, water levels had receded in riverine communities and have dropped to normal levels in the Barama River.

Region Two

There have been no new reports of flooding and the regional officials continue to monitor the situation. At last report, floodwaters have receded in all previously-affected communities including those on the Coast and in the Pomeroon River.

REGION THREE

Floodwaters have receded from communities previously affected. There have been no new reports of flooding and regional officials continue to monitor the region.

REGION FOUR

There have been no new reports of flooding and regional officials continue to monitor the situation.

REGION FIVE

At the Mahaica Creek area, flood waters have further receded by about two inches, with water having receded from the residential area of Little Biaboo; however, there still remains approximately 16 inches of flood water in Big Biaboo.

In the Mahaicony Creek area the communities of Hyde Park, Esau and Jacob, Mora Point, Water Dog Creek, Karamat, Pine Ground and Governors Light remain inundated with about seven inches of water. In the community of Wash Clothes, water has further receded by one inch; however, there is still approximately 31 inches of floodwater remaining. At Gordon Table, floodwater level increased by two inches as a result of heavy rainfall and is now at approximately 14 inches.

The entire communities of Burma Housing Scheme and Lower Moraikobai Village remain flooded.

At Abary Creek, water has dropped by a further two inches; however, the entire community remains affected with approximately nine inches of water still on land.

REGION SIX

As a result of heavy rainfall over the past 48 hours, some homes in low-lying areas, yards and roads are flooded with about 10 inches of water across communities from Village #35 to Epson. However, sluices and kokers are operable and the water is slowly receding, with noticeable decreases in the communities of Yakusari, Joanna, Mibicuri and Le Bolden in the Black Bush Polder District.

REGION SEVEN

Water levels have receded by approximately 15 feet in the Kamarang and Mazaruni Rivers and these areas remain safe.

REGION EIGHT

Floodwater has receded from El Passo to the left side of the Potaro River.

REGION NINE

As a result of rising levels in the river, water levels in the South Pakaraimas and Deep South Rupununi are rising once again covering roads and bridges. However, water levels at North Rupununi, Central Rupununi and South Central Rupununi continue to rapidly recede.

REGION TEN

Officials from the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA) and Regional Democratic Council (RDC) carried out a number of assessments where it has been noted that water has receded in Landersville, Three Friends Mines, Coomacka, Sand Hills, Riverview, Muritaro, Dalawala, Speightland and Develdt.

At Malali, the floodwater has decreased by approximately 10 feet. In Hururu, floodwaters have decreased further by a few inches while at Rockstone, the floodwaters have receded; however, water remains high in the creek.

Floodwaters continue to slowly recede at Maria Elizabeth, Great Falls and Old Kara Kara; however, water level at Kwakwani remains between two to seven feet high.