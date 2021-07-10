Sherod Duncan accuses CARICOM heads of being ‘gangsters and hustlers’

OPPOSITION Member of Parliament, Sherod Duncan has accused Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) of being “gangsters and hustlers”.

In a recent broadcast programme, the A Partnership for National Unity + Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC) member went after CARICOM for the statement it issued following the assassination of Haiti’s President, Jovenel Moïse on Wednesday last.

In the statement, CARICOM leaders condemned the assassination as “abhorrent and reprehensible”, and called for the perpetrators to be apprehended and brought to justice, and for law and order to prevail.

Duncan, having not found favour with the statement, accused the CARICOM leaders of being “hypocrites”. “The whole flipping Heads of Government for the region are hypocrites,” Duncan said, adding:

“All of the Caribbean leaders, y’all are hypocrites and y’all are wasting our time and taxpayers’ monies funding CARICOM.”

This would not be the first time that members of the APNU+AFC are criticising the operations of CARICOM. As a matter of fact, the now Opposition members were quite critical of the Caribbean Community for having helped to restore democracy in Guyana, following the widely highlighted attempts to rig the March 2, 2020 General and Regional Elections in favour of the APNU+AFC.

Aside from his services being terminated for mismanaging the finances of the Guyana Chronicle newspaper while he held the position of General Manager, Duncan has developed a reputation of being quite defiant of those in higher positions.

Just a few months ago, he took to social media to bash the Speaker of the National Assembly, Manzoor Nadir. In a Facebook post, Duncan wrote, “Mr. Speaker started out like them new cookshop, and then the price rise, and the standard fall. I thought after the second bout of COVID he would stay closer to God…”

In his latest ramblings, Duncan contended that the CARICOM leaders were “hyposites,” which, according to Online dictionaries, means ‘low-energy food’. From all indications, he meant to say hypocrites, but used the wrong word, since hyposites has no relation in the context in which he was speaking.