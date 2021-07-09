U.S. commended for re-joining Paris Agreement on Climate Change

–President Ali says nations share common goals, and a strong, healthy relationship

PRESIDENT, Dr. Irfaan Ali has issued commendations to his United States (U.S.) counterpart, Joe Biden, for the country’s decision to re-join the Paris Agreement on Climate Change, and for committing to the reduction of greenhouse emissions by 50 per cent by the year 2030. Dr. Ali was at the time addressing a function hosted to commemorate ‘Fourth of July,’ an iconic celebration that marks the 245th anniversary of the U.S. Declaration of Independence.

“Guyana looks forward to working closely with the Government of the United States, to build a more resilient and sustainable post-COVID-19 future and to combat and mitigate the adverse effects of climate change,” the Head of State told those gathered at the official residence of Sarah-Ann Lynch, U.S. Ambassador to Guyana.

In November 2020, under the Donald Trump administration, the U.S. had become the first nation in the world to formally withdraw from the Paris Climate Change Agreement which was crafted in 2015, with the commitment of over 200 countries to tackle global warming and significantly cut greenhouse-gas emissions.

According to a press statement issued by the Office of the President, Dr. Ali also utilised the forum to acknowledge the role that the U.S. had played in safeguarding Guyana’s democracy during the infamous 2020 General and Regional Elections.

The Commander-In-Chief of the armed forces also expressed his gratitude for the North American nation’s support in safeguarding Guyana’s territorial integrity. He drew specific reference to Guyana being host to Operations Tradewinds 2021, a collaborative effort between Guyana, the U.S. and several other nations across the region.

The 36th iteration of Tradewinds, a 13-country, three-week tactical training, saw the participation of 350 ranks from the Guyana Police Force (GPF) and the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) who benefitted from training in various military skills, including close-quarters combat.

Local ranks were also trained in marksmanship; emergency medical evacuation; search-and-rescue and recovery responses and mechanical and engineering repairs for both air and water transportation, among other areas.

Dr. Ali was quoted as saying that the tactical exercise was a demonstration of the shared commitment between Guyana and the U.S. to partner in the face of shared challenges, and in pursuit of common goals.

“That is what Guyana and the United States share, a strong, healthy, respectful and valuable relationship,” President Ali posited, as he credited the U.S. Ambassador for her “veracity and impartiality.”

“We must celebrate the relationship between the United States Embassy here in Guyana led so well by Ambassador Sarah Ann-Lynch and the Government and people of Guyana. We want to thank you for your strong, resilient and faithful leadership…one in which you have led with great integrity,” President Ali posited.

The Head of State also used the occasion to highlight some of the many achievements by the Guyanese Diaspora in the U.S., pointing to the fact that their contributions have added to the overall development of the North American nation.

“The recent co-naming of the corner of Liberty Avenue and Lefferts Boulevard of Liberty Avenue in Queens, New York to ‘Little Guyana,’ is both recognition and an acknowledgement of the contributions which Guyanese have made to the development of the State of New York,” President Ali said.

He noted too that Guyanese have also distinguished themselves and contributed to the development of the City of New York. President Ali said that the relationship between Guyana and the U.S. has been strong and valuable, pointing to greater partnerships between the two nations moving forward.

President Ali was also joined by his wife, Mrs. Arya Ali; Prime Minister, Brigadier (ret’d) Mark Phillips and Vice President, Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo.