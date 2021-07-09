Guyana committed to strengthening ties with South American nations

–President Ali tells MERCOSUR

PRESIDENT Dr. Irfaan Ali has told the South American trade block, MERCOSUR, that Guyana is committed to the pursuit of regional economic integration and to enhanced political, social and economic ties with its South American neighbours.

The Head of State said that the aim is to ensure that there is a more peaceful, prosperous and sustainable future for all citizens of the continent. President Ali said this during an address to the Summit of Heads of State of MERCOSUR, held virtually on Thursday.

The meeting saw in attendance Heads of State and representatives from founding members Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay, and from associated states Guyana, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru and Suriname. MERCOSUR was established by the Treaty of Asunción in 1991.

President Ali related that Guyana strongly shares the values that define the MERCOSUR project, including democracy, the rule of law, the promotion and protection of human rights and fundamental freedoms.

He also pointed to the respect for international law, for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of states, and the peaceful settlement of disputes. In this regard, the Head of State said: “These are all fundamental to ensuring that our region remains a zone of peace and development, where the aspirations of our peoples can be realised in full freedom.”

He told the auspicious gathering that since Guyana became an associate member of MERCOSUR in 2013, it has had the privilege of strengthening its engagement with the group, as well as its continental counterparts.

“We have benefitted from the wealth of knowledge and experiences exchanged with our regional neighbours,” the President related.

Further, he said that the group has demonstrated the effectiveness of regional integration, which has now become imperative in a more technologically connected world. He added that as South American nations, it is imperative to strive for closer ties, and build an economic block that is dynamic and self-sustaining.

The President pointed to cooperation on infrastructural projects between Guyana and Brazil and Guyana and Suriname, which include the Guyana to Brazil road link that is set to commence next year; the installation of a fibre-optic link between Georgetown and Boa Vista; the conclusion of an agreement to link Suriname and Guyana with a bridge across the Corentyne River; and the possibility of an energy corridor linking the three neighbouring countries.

FORTIFYING NATIONAL HEALTH SYSTEMS

The Head of State also noted that there is a need for the fortification of national health systems, and the strengthening of international cooperation and multilateral action on health. The President said that this deficit was revealed by the pandemic.

“We are grateful for the support received from continental partners in this regard. We must all learn from our experiences, and strengthen systems to prevent, contain and manage the spread of COVID-19 and any other infections that may arise in the future,” President Ali said.

CLIMATE CHANGE

The Head of State also posited that Guyana is prepared to explore regional cooperation initiatives that will help to mitigate the effects of climate change and natural disasters, and to build a safe, more resilient and sustainable South America.

The President said that if not adequately addressed, climate change has the potential to destabilise recovering economies and hinder development agendas. President Ali also related that Guyana will continue to seek the support of the international community and MERCOSUR in its quest to safeguard the country’s territorial integrity.

“We take this opportunity to reiterate our strong adherence to the principles of respect for treaties and international law, the peaceful settlement of disputes, rejecting entirely the threat or use of force, and mutual cooperation for peaceful coexistence among states,” the Head of State said.