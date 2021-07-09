News Archives
Decomposed body of Corentyne tailor found in backlands 
DEAD: Floyd Austin
THE badly decomposed body of a Corentyne tailor was discovered aback of Epsom Village, East Berbice-Corentyne, on Thursday morning.
The dead man has been identified as 58-year-old Floyd Austin. The discovery was made by a fellow villager who had gone into the area to farm. The farmer was alerted by a foul scent and upon investigating he stumbled upon the remains.
Speaking with the Guyana Chronicle, Patranella Austin recalled that her father was last seen on July 3, when he left home to return to his farm to retrieve a bag he had forgotten.

The body being transported out of the backlands

She said he went to his farm early the morning and she later took food for him before returning home to complete household chores.
At around 11:00hrs her father returned to the house but left shortly after indicating that he had forgotten his bag.

After he failed to show up several hours later, she became alarmed and went to search for him. However, he was nowhere in sight.
“The phone rang around 2:32 [pm] and we missed the call… [father was calling] but when I call back it was ringing out. While we were searching someone said they see him go down the dam at around 3 o’clock the afternoon.”
She noted that over the past days, a search party was formed but to no avail.
Due to the state of the access dam, the body had to be brought out with a tractor and then transferred to a hearse.
A number of villagers gathered at the scene and expressed shock over the incident.
The body was taken to the Skeldon Hospital.
Austin was a well-known tailor in the community and was described as a hardworking and kind person.
An investigation is in progress.

Staff Reporter

