Cyclist killed in Corentyne accident 

A TAXI driver remains in police custody following the death of a pedal cyclist on Wednesday morning.

The fatal accident occurred at around 07:45 hrs on the Albion Public Road in East Berbice- Corentyne.

Dead is Senarace Mackoon, a labourer of Kilcoy/Chesney North, Corentyne.

According to the police, the pedal cyclist was proceeding east along the road in the vicinity of Cropper School Street when he proceeded to cross the road from north to south, and was hit by motorcar HB 4053 which was proceeding west. As a result, the pedal cyclist was thrown onto the left side front windshield before landing on the road surface. He received injuries to his head and body.

Mackoon was picked up by the driver in an unconscious condition and taken to the Port Mourant Public Hospital where he was seen and examined by a doctor who pronounced him dead on arrival.

Thirty-five–year-old Linden Smartt who was a passenger in the motorcar also received injuries above his left eye. He was treated at the hospital and sent away. A breathalyzer test conducted on the driver of the motorcar recorded a zero reading.

A post mortem examination performed on the body determined that Mackoon died as a result of multiple injuries.

Meanwhile, Joseph Seechan, a relative of the deceased said the man was on his way to work at the NDC office at Albion when he became involved in the accident. He noted that the news of Mackoon’s death has left the family saddened and in mourning.

The father of five was described as a jovial and caring individual.

An investigation into the accident is ongoing.