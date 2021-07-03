Teixeira calls out Granger for politicising floods

SINCE the floods began approximately seven weeks ago there have been many news reports and photographs of President Dr. Irfaan Ali leading comprehensive outreaches and assessment visits to almost all of the heavily flooded communities across the country.

In addition to President Ali, almost all other members of the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) Cabinet were seen on the ground distributing relief hampers and engaging residents on their needs and expectations as the disaster response continues.

Notwithstanding the expansive news reports on government’s flood response initiatives, former President under the Coalition Government, David Granger has issued a statement accusing the administration of taking “far too long to acknowledge and respond appropriately to the disaster.”

Granger’s claims did not sit well with the PPP/C’s Chief Whip Gail Teixeira, who responded by calling out the People’s National Congress (PNC) Leader for seeking to gain “political mileage” out of a natural disaster that has affected 51, 578 households; this translates to approximately 25 per cent of all households in Guyana.

The Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance reminded Granger that ever since the flood started the government wasted no time in mobilising support for those affected. The priority, Teixeira said, was the safety and well-being of all Guyanese.

She noted that so far, some 62,574 food and 25, 440 cleaning hampers were distributed by the Civil Defence Commission (CDC), with the support of several non-governmental organisations.

“The flood began and it is a natural disaster that has affected many families; affected the economy; affected agriculture and mining sectors; affected people’s contracts; it is a natural disaster, and Mr. Granger to try to make political mileage out of it is unacceptable.”

Granger in a press statement had also called for the government to launch a Commission of Inquiry (CoI) into the disaster. Teixeira opined that instead of calling for yet another inquiry, the former Head of State should join the government’s ongoing flood-response efforts. “There are still areas under water…. In the period of this disaster it is a hands-on approach,” Teixeira posited. She added: “Mr. Granger is ignoring the plight of the people.”

She explained that based on the recently completed assessments, the government will be guided on how to spend the $10 billion supplementary funds that were recently approved by the National Assembly.

President Ali has, on multiple occasions, committed to assisting all affected Guyanese in their recovery.