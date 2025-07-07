Capitol News’ Iva Wharton elected new GPA President

SENIOR journalist attached to the Capitol News, Iva Wharton has been elected as the new President of the Guyana Press Association (GPA), taking over from Nazima Raghubir.

Members of the association met on Sunday at the Theatre Guild in Kingston to elect a new president and other members of the executive to serve for the period 2025 – 2027.

In addition to Wharton, the other executive members are Editor Ariana Gordon, who will serve as Vice-President, Journalist Svetlana Abrams and Editor Oluatoyin Alleyne who were elected Honorary Treasurer and Assistant Treasurer respectively and floor members: Editor Gordon Moseley, veteran journalist Miranda La Rose, journalist Royston Drakes and journalist Shervin Belgrave, who will serve as committee members.

In a release, the GPA said that Wharton in her remarks called for media workers to get involved in the work of the association.

“I want to make it clear; we are the GPA, not just this executive, all of us; all must be involved. So, I want to thank you for entrusting me with the leadership of this organisation which was founded 80 years ago. It is a great responsibility, and I promise you that with your support, we will continue our tradition of providing credible public information and public awareness to the people of Guyana”.

Wharton said the new executive will prioritise amendments to the body’s constitution that would assist with broadening its membership among other issues.

According to the release, Sunday’s meeting was attended by more than 60 members with 61 full members of the GPA casting their votes. The election process was conducted by Attorney-at-Law Dela Britton who served as the Returning Officer.

The election was preceded by reports from the treasurer Mrs Abrams and President Nazima Raghubir. Mrs Abrams provided members with a financial report covering the past two years. She also announced that the Association’s 2023 audited financial statement is now a public document after being filed with the Deeds and Commercial Registry.

Sunday’s meeting and elections was observed by representatives of the British High Commission, Canadian High Commission and United States Embassy, the release said.