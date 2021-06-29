News Archives
GOA stands in Allicock’s corner for Russia encampment
Sebert Blake receiving the GOA’s support from executive member, Dr Karen Pilgrim, while in the presence of GBA president Steve Ninvalle, GOA president Kalam Juman-Yassin and Keevin Allicock.
THE Guyana Olympic Association (GOA) stands in the corner of Guyana’s Tokyo Olympic Games-bound boxer, Keevin Allicock, in his preparation for the Japan event, which will see him heading to Russia for a three-week encampment.

Allicock and his coach, Sebert Blake, will depart Guyana today from the Cheddi Jagan International Airport, where they head to Russia for the second time, having gone to the 2019 AIBA World Boxing Championships which were held in the city of Yekaterinburg.

At a simple presentation done at the GOA’s Head Quarters at Liliendaal, president Kalam Juman-Yassin highlighted their support for Allicock, who will become just the first boxer, since John Douglas at the 1996 Games in Atlanta, to represent Guyana at an Olympic Games.

Both Blake and president of the Guyana Boxing Association (GBA), Steve Ninvalle, spoke profoundly of their expectations for Allicock, while thanking all those who would’ve supported the Albouystown resident’s journey in the sport so far.

The 22-year-old, who rose to prominence for this dominance at the Caribbean Championships over the years, and then went on to claim Silver for Guyana at the Youth Commonwealth Games in the Bahamas, will join boxers from Antigua, Jamaica and Trinidad & Tobago as CARICOM representatives in Tokyo.

Allicock is ranked #19 in the world, according to the latest International Boxing Association (AIBA) rankings.
Delon Allicock, Keevin’s older brother, was the last Guyanese boxer to be highly-ranked by AIBA and was also coached by Blake. (Rawle Toney)

Staff Reporter

