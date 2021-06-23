42,000 face shields donated to Health Ministry

GUYANESE-based Canadian logistics company, CS World Cargo, in partnership with AGN Customs Brokerage and Logistics services, on Monday donated a total of 42,000 protective face shields to the Ministry of Health, in an effort to minimise the spread of COVID-19 in Guyana.

The equipment was handed over during a simple ceremony at the Health Ministry’s Diamond, East Bank Demerara bond.

Health Minister Dr Frank Anthony, who was present at the recent handing over, sincerely thanked the two companies for the contribution, noting that it was the logistics companies that reached out to President Dr. Irfaan Ali, in order to make the donation, upon which the Health Ministry was notified.

He added that the donation has been a few weeks in the making, and expressed satisfaction at having been able to receive the face shields from the two companies.

“We are very pleased. As you know, PPEs are one of the things that we like to make sure we have enough of, to give to our healthcare workers across the country. And certainly, with the addition of these face shields, we’ll quickly be able to send them out to the different regions, where they’ll be utilised,” the minister stated.

He also added that the ministry is due to receive a similar donation from the logistics company soon, and extended his thanks to the parent company in Canada, with which he said Guyana shares a close working relationship. Chief Executive Officer of ANG Logistics, Devaughn Nandan, and Representative of CS World Cargo Global Logistics, Roseanna Lucas expressed pleasure on behalf of their respective companies at being able to assist Guyana in the fight against COVID-19.

“What we did, in collaboration with CS World Cargo, we are very pleased to present these face shields towards the fight of COVID. As you all know, we’re in a pandemic, and we’re doing what we can to help in our part to the Ministry of Health,” Nandan said.