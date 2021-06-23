COVID-19 death toll surpasses 450

THREE more COVID-19 deaths announced by the Ministry of Health, on Tuesday, have pushed the toll for June to 54, and the overall toll since the arrival of the viral disease in Guyana, to 452. According to the Ministry, the latest fatalities are a 74-year-old female from Region 10, a 32-year-old female from Region Nine, and a 48-year-old male from Region Four.

In the meantime, the Ministry of Health has also recorded 90 new cases of COVID-19, with 1,295 tests carried out for June 21, 2021.

Of those, Region Three confirmed eight cases, Region Four, 36; Region Five, three; Region Six, eight; Region Seven, two; Region Nine, 28, and Region 10, three.

The newly-infected persons were 45 males and 45 females.

Currently, 21 persons are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) while 106 are institutionally isolated, 1,414 are isolated at home, and seven are institutionally quarantined.

Of Guyana’s 19,234 COVID-19 cases since the arrival of the virus here, 1,548 are currently active, while 66 of the 17,241 overall recoveries were recorded within the past 24 hours.

All Guyanese are urged to observe the protocols of the COVID-19 emergency measures, which emphasise the need for correct and consistent use of a face mask when leaving home, the importance of maintaining the six feet physical distance from others, and the need for good hand hygiene to help curb the spread of COVID-19.

The Minister of Health has also urged persons 18 years and older to take the COVID-19 vaccine, to immunise themselves against the deadly virus.

If anyone you know is displaying any of the symptoms associated with COVID-19, or needs any additional information, kindly contact the COVID-19 Hotline 231-1166, 226-7480 or 624-6674 immediately or visit the Ministry of Health at www.health.gov.gy.