Woman kills abusive husband at Blackwater Landing

AN argument between lovers turned fatal when a 26-year-old woman stabbed her reputed husband in the chest on Sunday around 12:30hrs at Blackwater Landing, Region Eight.

The dead man was identified as Junior Singh, 23, called “Fine Man” and “Bumble Bee” a pork-knocker.

Police said that about a week ago, the man and his wife decided that they were leaving the backdam for home but due to transportation difficulties, a room was given to them, by a businesswoman, to stay until transportation was sorted out.

However, on Sunday last, the suspect was at the businesswoman’s shop assisting her to cook while the husband was at another nearby shop imbibing with friends.

His wife later joined him and spent some 20 minutes there and afterwards she returned to the businesswoman’s shop.

The husband then went to the businesswoman’s shop and began to verbally abuse the suspect.

The couple then went to their room where a physical altercation ensued. During the fight, the wife, allegedly, stabbed the man to his chest with a knife.

The police were summoned to the scene and the suspect was arrested and is in custody assisting with the investigation.