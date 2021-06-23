News Archives
Arakaka residents receive flood-relief hampers
An Arakaka resident receiving her hamper from Housing and Water Minister, Collin Croal, while Regional Chairman, Brentnol Ashely assists with holding an additional bag
An Arakaka resident receiving her hamper from Housing and Water Minister, Collin Croal, while Regional Chairman, Brentnol Ashely assists with holding an additional bag

RESIDENTS of Arakaka, in the Matakai sub-region of Region One, are among the latest beneficiaries of the government’s hamper distribution programme.
Housing and Water Minister, Collin Croal on Tuesday led the initiative, along with Regional Chairman, Brentnol Ashley and Chairman of Matarkai Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC), Orlando Thorne.
The Regional Chairman said that some 32 communities across the Barima-Waini region have been affected by floods, thereby presenting serious implications for thousands of residents.
Arakaka, which was cut off from critical supplies due to the inundation of the access roads, is the most affected area. Government’s aim is to assist all families that have been directly affected by the flooding. “We understand your plight, and this is intended to help you, “Minister Croal said, adding: “Our approach is threefold; initially, we conducted an assessment, [and] we also have our healthcare workers monitoring for waterborne disease. This distribution represents the second aspect of our second response.”

The final aspect of the programme will include providing assistance to resuscitate farming, mining and other economic activities in the region that have been shaken.
Additionally, the minister told Arakaka residents that development plans are in motion for the community. In an effort to expand the village’s water distribution service, he stated that a new well will be added to community.
“We also previously committed to providing a generator to supply electricity to the community for 2021; that generator has arrived, and installation will commence soon. Every community’s development is important to us, as well as the growth of our country,” the minister said.
One hundred and fifty hampers were handed over in Arakaka. As the days progress, the minister and his team will be distributing hampers to a number of other villages in the sub-region.

