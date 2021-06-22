Thandi Mc Allister resigns from PNCR

VETERAN People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR) member Thandi Mc Allister has resigned from the party that she served for almost three decades.

The resignation letter was dispatched to PNCR General-Secretary Amna Ally and PNCR Chairman, Volda Lawrence.

In a letter dated June 21, 2021, under the caption, “Withdrawal of Membership from the PNCR” that was released to the media, Mc Allister stated “I confirm that effective June 15, 2021, I withdrew my membership from the People’s National Congress Reform – a party I have served for more than twenty-five (25) years.”

She stated: “After very careful and agonising consideration, I concluded that the present direction of the leadership is ill-suited to the fulfilment of the aspirations of young people in Guyana, the enhancement of the party’s supporters, and the advancement of the nation. In this connection, I can no longer accompany a process that, in my view, has departed from serving the interests of the many who reposed faith in the PNC/R to champion their causes, and to offer constructive pathways for the development of our beloved Guyana.”

Mc Allister is an Attorney-at-Law and serves as a Legal Counsel at the Maritime Administration (MARAD).

Her resignation comes at a time when there is reportedly a fallout in the PNC regarding the non-consultation on the acceptance of two unknown parties called the Guyana Nation Builders Movement and the Equal Rights and Justice Party into the A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) by Coalition Leader, David Granger.

The leaders of the two parties are Tabitha Sarabo-Halley and Jaipaul Sharma. Sarabo-Halley of the Guyana Nation Builders Movement was formerly of the Working People’s Alliance (WPA) and Sharma of the Justice For All Party (JFAP).

Both left the coalition after its defeat at the March 2, 2020 polls, over the way they were treated by the PNCR.

Meanwhile, according to online news outlet Demerara Waves, PNCR General- Secretary Amna Ally said the Vice-Chairman of Region Three will take over from Mc Allister, who was the party’s representative of that region.