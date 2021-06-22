News Archives
Venezuelan woman killed in Stewartville crash
Residents flocked the severed and mangled vehicle after the crash
A SPEEDING driver who was overtaking a car on the Stewartville Public Road, West Coast Demerara (WCD) on Monday, lost control of the vehicle with four Venezuelan passengers and crashed into a utility pole, causing the vehicle to split into two.

Dead is Alejandra Brazon, 20, of Stewartville, WCD. The driver, who was injured, was identified as Anthony Ralph, 33, of Buxton, East Coast Demerara.

The other injured occupants were identified only as Kataleena, age unknown; Alexandra, age unknown, both of Stewartville, WCD; and Urelis Gonsalves, 22, of Pouderoyen, West Bank Demerara.

Reports indicate that the driver, Anthony Ralph, was driving motorcar PRR 2014 which was proceeding east along the northern side of the Stewartville Public Road at a fast rate of speed when he overtook motorcar PRR 7512 which was proceeding in the same direction.

Police said after the overtaking manoeuvre, while returning onto the northern carriageway, the driver lost control and struck a GPL post on the northern parapet then ended up in a trench on the same parapet.

As a result of the collision, the driver and occupants received injuries. They were all picked up in an unconscious state and taken to the Leonora Cottage Hospital where they were seen and examined by a doctor on duty.

Brazon was pronounced dead on arrival while the others were later referred to the West Demerara Regional Hospital, where they were admitted in stable condition.

Brazon’s body was taken to the Ezekiel Funeral Parlour where it is awaiting an autopsy. The police are investigating the accident.

