Lancashire beat Yorkshire by an innings and 79 runs

LANCASHIRE secured their first County Championship win over Yorkshire at Old Trafford for 21 years as paceman Saqib Mahmood led the way with five wickets.

Yorkshire fought hard to secure a draw with some dogged resistance but victory was secured inside the last 30 minutes.

They were bowled out for 271 in their second innings to give Lancashire victory by an innings and 79 runs.

Mahmood (5-47) and Matt Parkinson (3-61) were the pick of a bowlers as the hosts’ persistence was rewarded.

Mahmood’s first five-wicket haul for Lancashire was the key to a fourth win in seven matches which stretches their lead at the top of Group Three to 24 points.

Second-placed Yorkshire’s first defeat of the campaign leaves them only two points ahead of third-placed Northamptonshire, who earlier beat Sussex by seven wickets.

The Tykes had resumed the final day on 85-2, still 265 runs shy of making Lancashire bat again. Their chances of a draw looked even more improbable after Mahmood bowled both Will Fraine (6) and nightwatchman Steven Patterson (8) early in the morning session to reduce them to 92-4.

But a determined fifth-wicket partnership of 59 between George Hill (18) and Harry Brook (52) kept Lancashire at bay until after lunch when Tom Bailey bowled Hill with the fourth delivery with the second new ball. Brook was the only other wicket to fall in the afternoon session as spinner Parkinson trapped him leg before.

Yorkshire’s lower-order grittiness continued into the last hour of play thanks to Harry Duke (29) and Dom Bess (46) sharing a 58-run stand for the seventh-wicket.(BBC Sport