News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Kvitova survives but Kerber is out on first day of French Open
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Petra Kvitova reached the Roland Garros semi-finals in 2020.
Petra Kvitova reached the Roland Garros semi-finals in 2020.

PETRA Kvitova saved a match point to reach the French Open tennis second round but Angelique Kerber became the first women’s seed to exit the tournament.
Three-time Grand Slam champion Kerber, seeded 26th, was beaten 6-2 6-4 by Ukrainian qualifier Anhelina Kalinina.
Czech Kvitova was in danger of going the same way but recovered to beat Belgium’s Greet Minnen 6-7 (7-3) 7-6 (7-5) 6-1.
Meanwhile, Naomi Osaka also advanced but was warned about her media boycott.The Japanese second seed beat Romania’s Patricia Maria Tig 6-4 7-6 (7-4) before Grand Slam organisers issued a statement telling her she risked expulsion from the event if she continued to refuse to attend news conferences.

Germany’s Kerber, 33, has now lost in the first round for the third successive time at the clay-court Grand Slam.
World number 139 Kalinina built up a 5-0 lead against her in both sets and despite reeling off four games in a row in the second set, Kerber could not stage a comeback on her least favourite surface. I did the best preparation I could do in the last few weeks on clay, but yeah, it’s fine, and now I’m looking forward to Wimbledon for the grass-court season,” said Kerber, whose major titles have come on hard courts at the US and Australian Opens and the grass of Wimbledon.
“It sounds much better for me, so I’m happy that the next Grand Slam is on grass.”(BBC Sport).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online

Daily E-Paper

Pepperpot

Business Supplement

Supplement

emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.