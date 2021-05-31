Kvitova survives but Kerber is out on first day of French Open

PETRA Kvitova saved a match point to reach the French Open tennis second round but Angelique Kerber became the first women’s seed to exit the tournament.

Three-time Grand Slam champion Kerber, seeded 26th, was beaten 6-2 6-4 by Ukrainian qualifier Anhelina Kalinina.

Czech Kvitova was in danger of going the same way but recovered to beat Belgium’s Greet Minnen 6-7 (7-3) 7-6 (7-5) 6-1.

Meanwhile, Naomi Osaka also advanced but was warned about her media boycott.The Japanese second seed beat Romania’s Patricia Maria Tig 6-4 7-6 (7-4) before Grand Slam organisers issued a statement telling her she risked expulsion from the event if she continued to refuse to attend news conferences.

Germany’s Kerber, 33, has now lost in the first round for the third successive time at the clay-court Grand Slam.

World number 139 Kalinina built up a 5-0 lead against her in both sets and despite reeling off four games in a row in the second set, Kerber could not stage a comeback on her least favourite surface. I did the best preparation I could do in the last few weeks on clay, but yeah, it’s fine, and now I’m looking forward to Wimbledon for the grass-court season,” said Kerber, whose major titles have come on hard courts at the US and Australian Opens and the grass of Wimbledon.

“It sounds much better for me, so I’m happy that the next Grand Slam is on grass.”(BBC Sport).