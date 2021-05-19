Pomeroon mother needs financial help for urgent surgery

DRUPATTIE Persaud, a mother of four, is pleading with members of the public to assist in financing a surgery to remove a tumour from her stomach.

The 34-year-old resident of Abram Creek, Pomeroon River in Region Two, recently told the Guyana Chronicle that she was diagnosed as have an advanced gastric tumour. She said that an urgent jejunostomy surgery needs to be performed to remove it. According to the woman, she has eight weeks to find $800,000 for the surgery which will be performed at the privately-owned Dr. Balwant Singh Hospital in Georgetown. She said she was diagnosed with the tumour six weeks ago after feeling unwell. She is currently experiencing a severe upset stomach which causes her to “vomit” constantly. Persaud said she would be grateful if the public could help with the surgery and post-surgery costs. “I will welcome anything. It’s really hard on my family. We cannot afford as such. We have reached out to several persons and agencies to make my surgery possible. My feelings are awful, can’t eat or do anything and have to keep lying down all the time. I need help.” Persaud said.

Persons who wish to assist Persaud can contact her on 690-7196 or on 690-3241 or made a deposit into Republic Bank account 9584-5598-6641.