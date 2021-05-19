West Bank cattle farmers seeking alternative lands

–as NICIL begins review of their leases

A GROUP of cattle farmers from Catherina Sophia, West Bank Demerara (WBD), on Tuesday met with Agriculture Minister Zulfikar Mustapha, seeking his assistance with providing them with alternative lands so they can graze their cattle.

The group of farmers, many of whom are also involved in the cultivation cash crops, indicated that they have already applied for lands to graze their cattle, but, to date have not had any feedback, and are currently occupying a portion of land under the control of the National Industrial & Commercial Investments Limited (NICIL).

One of the men, who goes by the name of Rickey, said that they have all received warning letters from the NICIL regarding their occupancy of the said portion of lands, and as such are seeking the minister’s intervention in assisting them with acquiring a lease for those lands, or alternatively making other lands available so they could graze their animals. Rickey said that the group has over 500 heads of cattle, and that they’ll be grateful if the ministry can assist with preparing “part of the savannah”, presumably there’s one somewhere in their neighbourhood, for them to graze their cattle, if they do not succeed in getting a lease for the area they are currently occupying.

Another farmer, who attended the meeting, said that after the Wales Estate was closed by the previous administration, many persons who received their severance payment invested in cattle rearing, while others went into farming. He also said that apart from having a suitable place for their cattle to graze, road access, potable water and electricity also plague the community. In responding to some of the issues that have been raised, Minister Mustapha said he was informed that NICIL had issued letters to several persons in the area, stating that a number of leases are currently being reviewed.

“It is not my desire for NICIL to take away lands from farmers who would have invested money to develop farms and other things, but that can only be NICIL’s decision, because that is a different entity from the Ministry of Agriculture. Those lands belonged to GuySuCo, but when the previous administration closed the estates, the assets were transferred to NICIL, and the liabilities were left with GuySuCo, in an effort to completely destroy GuySuCo,” Minister Mustapha said, adding:

“While we were in opposition, we made it clear that we would reopen the closed estates, with the exception of Wales, because that estate was left in a state of no return. This is why we said that, as an alternative, we’ll create the Wales Development Authority to ease some of the burdens brought on when the estate was closed.”

Minister Mustapha also promised the West Bank farmers that his office will engage NICIL on the best way forward.

“My officers will engage NICIL to see what lands are available for you,” he said, adding: “As soon as we can identify this portion of land, I’m willing to make the necessary machinery available to develop those lands. I cannot say when that will happen, but I’m urging you to have your group registered.

“Once that process is completed, and you have your registration, make an application for an allocation, and we will engage NICIL, to see how fast a suitable portion of land could be identified and made available.”

He also told the farmers that if they are unable to acquire leases for the lands they are currently occupying, he would work with them and the Guyana Lands and Surveys Commission (GLSC) to designate a portion of the savannah, and have it developed into a pasture.

The minister told the group that the government is focused on bringing economic development to Wales, but, at the same time, they are also promoting the expansion of the cattle industry. He further explained that only recently, a pronouncement was made about developing Guyana’s cattle industry.

The farmers also sought the assistance of Central Government to assist with repairing the roads in their community, and providing it with electricity and potable water. Minister Mustapha committed to engaging his colleague ministers to see how best they can assist through their respective ministries.

Ahead of Tuesday’s meeting, the farmers would’ve contacted Minister Mustapha to air their concern. Following their exchange, Minister Mustapha urged the Deputy Chief Executive Officer for the Guyana Livestock Development Authority (GLDA), Dr. Dwight Waldron to visit the area. A report was later compiled and submitted to the minister.