Boy, nine, crushed by garbage truck in Sophia

A STUDENT of Sophia Primary School died in an accident on Sunday. Dead is Enam Holder, nine, of Section ‘C’ Sophia, who was crushed by a garbage truck bearing registration number GVV 6890 while riding his bicycle at Church Street, Section ‘C’ Field, Sophia.

Reports indicate that the garbage truck was proceeding east along Church Street, Section ‘C’ Sophia, picking up garbage when the driver stopped in the vicinity of a heap of mud, which was on the southern side of the said road and exited to assist his porter to load the garbage onto the truck.

He then re-entered the truck and while driving, the pedal cyclist who was proceeding in the same direction, tried to pass the truck on the southern side, rode onto the mud and lost control of his bicycle.

The nine-year-old cyclist fell onto the road surface under the garbage truck, and as a result, the right side rear wheel ran over his head.

The police said Emergency Medical Technicians (EMT) arrived and pronounced the pedal cyclist dead at the scene.

The body was then taken to the Lyken Funeral Home Mortuary, where it awaits a post-mortem.

A breathalyzer test conducted on the motor lorry driver showed a 0.00 reading.

He remains in custody, assisting the police with further investigations. A notice of intended prosecution was prepared and served.