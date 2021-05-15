Henrietta man dies days after lash to head

AFTER battling for his life for almost one week, 24-year-old Kurt Elvis Stephney, on Thursday, succumbed at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC). Stephney of Henrietta, Essequibo, died around 1:00 hrs while receiving treatment for a fractured skull. According to reports reaching the Guyana Chronicle, on May 6, the man and another resident were at a popular snackette on the public road when they got into a heated argument over a pack of biscuits. Police said Stephany attacked the suspect with a piece of wood. However, the suspect managed to disarm Stephney and used the same piece of wood to lash him to the head. The suspect reportedly told investigators that he acted in self-defence. Stephney was rushed to the Suddie Public Hospital in an unconscious state and later transferred to the GPHC. Meanwhile, a post mortem examination performed by Government Pathologist, Dr. Nehaul Singh, on Thursday, revealed that he died as a result of a fractured skull. The suspect is presently in police custody.