Prisoners with toilet, shower issues set fire at Brickdam Police Station
ELEVEN prisoners, on Sunday, set fire inside the Brickdam Police Station lockups to vent their frustration about sanitation-related concerns, police confirmed.
Reports indicate that between 21:00 hrs and 21:27 hrs on Sunday, the detainees lit their jerseys and food boxes.

“The prisoners claimed that they are not getting to use the toilet, nor getting to take a shower,” police said.

Members of the Police Force extinguished the fire and no one was injured while the cells were not damaged.
Police said no prisoner was detained there for more than 72 hours, the constitutional time-limit for all police detentions, unless the High Court grants an extension to facilitate further investigations.

