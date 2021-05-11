Man turns self in after fatally stabbing brother

A 32-year-old labourer was fatally stabbed and his brother injured during a drunken brawl at their mother’s Fairfield, Essequibo Coast home, on Sunday night.

Dead is Ganga Persaud called “Toney” of Fairfield. His brother, Muneshwar Persaud, a fisherman of Wakenaam Island received injures to the head during the incident. The suspect who is their brother, is in police custody.

The police in a statement issued on Monday said that investigations revealed that around 15:00hrs, the suspect, the deceased, and Muneshwar were imbibing when there was an argument between the suspect and Ganga.

“The suspect dealt the victim a lash to his head with a rum bottle. The third relative pushed the suspect away. Both the suspect and victim exited the house via the back and front doors respectively,” the statement said.

It added that Muneshwar later noticed the suspect standing at the side of the house shouting, “He dead! He dead!” According to the police, Muneshwar further claimed that about 10 feet away from the suspect, he saw the deceased in a pool of blood bleeding from a wound to his left side under the arm.

He and a neighbour rushed Persaud to the Suddie Hospital where he was examined by a doctor on duty who pronounced him dead. The suspect made good his escape, but was brought to the police by his mother early Monday morning. He was promptly arrested and is assisting the police with their investigation.

The police statement differed from the accounts of relatives and made no mention of Muneshwar being injured. Relatives told the Guyana Chronicle that Muneshwar, Ganga and the 22-year-old suspect who is their brother were drinking at their mother’s house round 22:00hrs when Muneshwar and his wife had a misunderstanding.

They claimed that Ganga armed himself with a rum bottle and dealt Muneshwar a lash to the head. The suspect who was armed with a knife then stabbed Ganga in the chest.

Muneshwar related that after his wounded brother dropped to the ground, he took two deep breaths and died. “He dropped to the ground and then dead. He just died,” the teary-eyed man said.

The suspect fled to the backlands but later returned home, relatives said, adding that his mother immediately took him to the Suddie Police Station.

The men’s mother, Margret Gouvia, told this publication that at the time of the incident she was resting in bed as she was feeling unwell. She said her pressure was high and the brothers were drinking outside.

She related that her husband died 17 years ago and the suspect and Ganga were living with her. Ganga spent most of his time working in the interior, while the suspect was the sole breadwinner for the household.

“He came this morning home, he was crying and said he was sorry and said his brother was going to stab him. I told him to stop crying and let me take you to the police,” she said sadly, before expressing disbelief that he could wilfully stab his brother.

Meanwhile, the men’s sister Lisa Prashad spoke with this publication. She was not around at the time of the incident but said the suspect is the one brother who would usually take care of her 58-year-old mother.

She said she is very shocked over the entire incident, adding that the deceased who was the second of five children for his parents, was a very caring person.

“Is five ah we and he was the second one. I have four brothers now he is dead. I don’t know what to say, the situation is sad and my mother is sickly,” she said. Police visited the scene and cordoned off the area to prevent persons from entering the house.