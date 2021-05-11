Body of man found at Leguan beach

THE lifeless body of a suspected intoxicated man was on Sunday evening found at the Success Beach, Leguan, Region Three. Dead is Sihanouk Rampersaud, 55, of Better Hope, East Coast Demerara (ECD), who was reported missing earlier the same day.

Based on reports received, Rampersaud was visiting relatives on the island. On Sunday, Rampersaud was seen imbibing with relatives and around 16:00hrs; he then left to go fishing and swimming at the Success beach.

Around 18:15hrs, his relatives noticed that he did not return, and as such, they went in search of him. While looking, they reportedly found a pair of blue pants belonging to him on the seawall.

Further checks in the area were conducted, leading to the discovery of his motionless body in the water, face down. Rampersaud was picked up and taken to the Leguan Cottage Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The body was then escorted to Leguan Hospital Mortuary, where it awaits an autopsy.