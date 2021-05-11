News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Body of man found at Leguan beach
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Leguan-beach

THE lifeless body of a suspected intoxicated man was on Sunday evening found at the Success Beach, Leguan, Region Three. Dead is Sihanouk Rampersaud, 55, of Better Hope, East Coast Demerara (ECD), who was reported missing earlier the same day.

Based on reports received, Rampersaud was visiting relatives on the island. On Sunday, Rampersaud was seen imbibing with relatives and around 16:00hrs; he then left to go fishing and swimming at the Success beach.

Around 18:15hrs, his relatives noticed that he did not return, and as such, they went in search of him. While looking, they reportedly found a pair of blue pants belonging to him on the seawall.

Further checks in the area were conducted, leading to the discovery of his motionless body in the water, face down. Rampersaud was picked up and taken to the Leguan Cottage Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The body was then escorted to Leguan Hospital Mortuary, where it awaits an autopsy.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online

Daily E-Paper

Pepperpot

Business Supplement

Supplement

emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.