Man stabs Venezuelan stepfather during argument with mother
A 33-year-old Venezuelan man who resides at Bent Street, Georgetown, was on Sunday evening stabbed by his 23-year-old stepson during an argument with the stepson’s mother.

Reports indicate that the victim and his reputed wife had a misunderstanding which led to an argument.

Further enquiries disclosed that the woman’s son, who lives at the said address, arrived home at said time and overheard his stepfather and mother arguing and decided to intervene, which lead to a scuffle between the victim and the suspect.

This resulted in the Venezuelan being stabbed with a knife. The suspect then made good his escape in an unknown direction. The victim was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he is now a patient.

