Competition opens for ‘theme’ for Heritage Month celebrations

GEARING up for this year’s celebration of Heritage Month 2021, the Amerindian Affairs Ministry is kicking off preparations with a competition to select a theme for this year’s festivities.

Speaking with Guyana Chronicle on Monday, the ministry’s Principal Regional Development Officer (PRDO), Anil Roberts related that in light of the stresses brought on by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in the past year, the ministry is looking for a theme that will reflect the resilience of the Amerindian people in their fight against the COVID-19 virus as well as the long lived traditions and beliefs of Guyana’s first people.

“It is often said that the Amerindians are the guardians of the forest, and during this pandemic we looked at the techniques and the methods how Amerindians have survived throughout the year’s today with regard to their natural use of medicines, how they keep the environment as well, preserve and protect,” Robert said, adding: “The theme should be based on something that comes out from the Amerindian way of life, our medicines and our traditional beliefs.”

He stated that the theme must also promote celebrating the month’s festivities in a virtual and safe setting. “Last year, our theme was about celebrating in a safe environment, so this year we are looking for something similar to that so we can portray the promotion of indigenous people’s culture in a safe environment.”

Meanwhile, the ministry’s Public Relations Officer, Leah Hernandez, disclosed that the proposed themes can be submitted to the ministry’s email, amerinidianaffairsgy@gmail.com or at the ministry’s compound at 251-252 Thomas and Quamina streets, Georgetown.

Additionally, persons living in remote areas can contact their regional community development officers to make their submissions or get additional information.

“We have our community development officers throughout the regions, and in addition to posting and advertising it on our Facebook page, we usually communicate this information to them and they would in turn inform the community as a whole.”

Hernandez further explained that the theme should be suitable, well-structured and must include an explanation, and, most importantly, it must make reference to Guyana’s indigenous people.

She also disclosed that persons of any age and ethnicity can make submissions.

“There is no specific age group we have agreed on, anyone can enter the competition; it’s open to all ages and it doesn’t have to be Amerindian race it; could be anyone, any age, as long as your theme is in accordance with [the requirements].”

The closing date for entries is June 30th and individuals with the winning theme will be awarded a cash prize of $ 25,000-$30,000 depending on how complex or how easy it is to read the theme.