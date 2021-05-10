Fisherman killed in hit-and-run accident

THE police are currently looking for motor pickup with licence plate, GPP 869, and its driver, following a vehicular accident on the Better Hope Public Road, on Saturday, which resulted in the death of a fisherman. Navindra Ramnarine also known as “Rado” and “Suga” of 78 Phulwarie Street, Better Hope, East Coast Demerara, was pronounced dead on arrival by a doctor at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC). The 50-year-old man was taken to the medical institution by public-spirited citizens who had picked him up in an unconscious state from the roadway. Ramnarine died just a few days shy of his birthday.

His body was later taken to the Lyken Funeral Home to await a post mortem examination.

According to a police report, Ramnarine was struck down at approximately 19:00hrs as he was crossing from the northern side to the southern side of the roadway. He was on his way home at the time. “Enquiries disclosed that the pedestrian was crossing the road from north to south when motor pickup # GPP 8699 which was proceeding west on the southern carriageway along the southern driving lane collided with the pedestrian. As a result, the pedestrian fell onto the roadway and received injuries about his body and the said motor pickup drove away,” the police report said.

Investigations are currently underway as the police seek to identify the owner and driver of the vehicle.

Ramnarine’s family is now hoping that the police will be able to apprehend the suspect, and that they will receive justice for what has happened.

“Any human being with a good heart wouldn’t have done that. [The driver] is cruel I hope [they] get justice,” commented Ramnarine’s niece, Tishana Balgobin.

Balgobin, said she last saw her uncle last week, and was left in shock when a resident from the village called her just before 20:00hrs on Saturday and broke the news.

“I was speechless. I didn’t believe,” Balgobin shared. Balgobin said her uncle was loved by many.

“He was an open hearted person. He was a willing individual and a hardworking man,” she added.

Another niece, Ashana Ramnarine, also remembered her uncle as a loving person who did not deserve to die the way he did.

“He was a very good man. Never in anyone’s way. The person that did that is a monster, he’s heartless. I know that justice will be served for my uncle,” she said.

Aside from his many nieces and nephews, Ramnarine leaves to mourn a daughter, who resides overseas, as well as several other family members.